Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 3,513,541 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $1,444,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,604. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.