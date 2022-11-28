Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 119,825 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,187,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 119,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,062,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $525.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

