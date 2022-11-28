Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 222,240 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,951,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,240 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.40% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $2,477,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.75. The stock had a trading volume of 58,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.60 and a 200 day moving average of $240.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

