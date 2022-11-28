Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $13.93 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 4.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Caterpillar by 18.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.72. 47,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,532. The stock has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

