Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,347 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 2.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,949,000 after buying an additional 142,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.97. 46,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,901,464. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

