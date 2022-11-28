Westchester Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.06. The company had a trading volume of 30,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,142. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

