Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 126 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.98. The company had a trading volume of 48,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,859. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.62. The company has a market capitalization of $254.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

