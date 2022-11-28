Wharton Business Group LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 36.9% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 108.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Price Performance

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.70. 47,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.32. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.