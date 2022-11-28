Wharton Business Group LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

USMV traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.35. 733,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.