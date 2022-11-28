Wharton Business Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $272,798,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,975,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,487,000 after acquiring an additional 329,538 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,157,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 252,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,273,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.94. 2,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,043. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

