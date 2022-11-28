Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $8.10. 23,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,606. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SPGYF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

