Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 310 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.0 %

PSX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.68. 34,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.93 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

