Whitener Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $18,732,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $512,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,737. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

