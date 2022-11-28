Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,649. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

