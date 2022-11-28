Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 2.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.92. The company had a trading volume of 36,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average is $103.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

