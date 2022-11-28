Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,755 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 72.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 436,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 26,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $120,142.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,370,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,489,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 5,884,492 shares of company stock valued at $41,852,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

