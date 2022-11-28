Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Medtronic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Medtronic by 863.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 102,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $212,918,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 266,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

