Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.94. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

