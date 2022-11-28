Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,810. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.37. The company has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.