Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.84% of Willdan Group worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 385,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In other Willdan Group news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,418 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $49,520.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willdan Group Stock Up 2.9 %

WLDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Willdan Group from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Willdan Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Willdan Group stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.74. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $42.79.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

