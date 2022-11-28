WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Down 89.8% in November

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DGRS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.19. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,288. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
