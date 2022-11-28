WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Down 89.8% in November

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGRS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.19. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,288. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 37.1% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter worth $413,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 84.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

