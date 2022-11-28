Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $559,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,829. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average of $127.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

