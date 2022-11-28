Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 83,571 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,571 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 1.2% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 48.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 96,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $5,362,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 94,521 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NYSE BIP traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,654. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 145.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

