Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 970 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 114.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.02) to GBX 3,350 ($39.61) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($50.85) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

Diageo Company Profile

DEO stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $183.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,711. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.11.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

