Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 44.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.02. 57,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,905. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

