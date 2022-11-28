Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $26.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 81,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 667,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,012,781. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

