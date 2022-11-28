Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.39. The stock had a trading volume of 42,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

