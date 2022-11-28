Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after purchasing an additional 315,772 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,547. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.79 and a 200-day moving average of $147.63.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.