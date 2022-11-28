Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,750 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after buying an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 28.7% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 180,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 38,198 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 60.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 185,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,348,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 252,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,620,365. The stock has a market cap of $198.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,160. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

