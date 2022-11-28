Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,938,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,121,000 after buying an additional 66,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.17. 33,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

