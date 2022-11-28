Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.5% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,967. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CVX traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.90. The stock had a trading volume of 282,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,817,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

