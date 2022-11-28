Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Gap Down to $25.67

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.67, but opened at $24.59. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 567 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDS shares. Citigroup raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 2.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Woodside Energy Group Dividend Announcement
About Woodside Energy Group
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woodside Energy Group (WDS)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.