Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Gap Down to $25.67

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.67, but opened at $24.59. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 567 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDS shares. Citigroup raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 4.8%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

