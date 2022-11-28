Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WKPPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 870 ($10.29) to GBX 650 ($7.69) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised Workspace Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.69) to GBX 560 ($6.62) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Shares of WKPPF remained flat at $6.50 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 831. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

