Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Sells $70,616.81 in Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $70,616.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,261.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gary Patou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $67,388.23.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 384,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,072. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $41.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

