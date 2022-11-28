Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Sells $70,616.81 in Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $70,616.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,261.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Gary Patou also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $67,388.23.
Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 384,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,072. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $41.39.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
