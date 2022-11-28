Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 7.3%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.98. 8,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 212,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. CICC Research upgraded Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Youdao Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $501.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. NetEase Inc. bought a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,643,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth $177,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 169,598 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

