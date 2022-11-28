Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 515 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $15.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $935.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $888.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $836.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 177.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,365.97.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

