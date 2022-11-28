Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,410 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Unilever by 13.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 334,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Unilever by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.85. 75,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,071. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

