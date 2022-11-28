Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $49.20. 317,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,509,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

