Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,278.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,795 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 961.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $438,508,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,071.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,590,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429,980 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.84. 1,068,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,829,441. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $162.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

