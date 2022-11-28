Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $30.07 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,384 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.18% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $30,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 160,397.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,396,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after buying an additional 4,393,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,226,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,360,000 after buying an additional 1,078,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,475,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,351,000 after buying an additional 1,054,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,075,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,280,000 after buying an additional 819,016 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,457,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after buying an additional 807,066 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

IVLU stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,245. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $27.36.

