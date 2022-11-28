Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 361,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $99,087,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 90.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 390,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,080,000 after purchasing an additional 184,893 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.28. 120,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

