Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 45,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

Summit Hotel Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Several analysts have commented on INN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.