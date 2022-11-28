Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 225.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DOCS stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,406. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. Research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCS. Truist Financial began coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

