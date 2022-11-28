Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after buying an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 80,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $220.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

