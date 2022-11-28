Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTAC. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $211,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in MedTech Acquisition by 20,076.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 35.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MedTech Acquisition Stock Performance

MTAC remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,436. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

MedTech Acquisition Company Profile

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

