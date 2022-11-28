Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $540,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,218,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.19. The stock had a trading volume of 173,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,399. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $116.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.