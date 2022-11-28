Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.07. 29,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,293. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $302.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

