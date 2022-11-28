zooplus SE (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

zooplus SE (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of zooplus stock remained flat at $303.00 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.24. zooplus has a 12-month low of $303.00 and a 12-month high of $569.66.

zooplus SE operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

