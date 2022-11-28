Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 16,038 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $99,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after acquiring an additional 185,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $590,039,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.30. 23,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

