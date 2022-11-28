Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,963,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 47,964 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $150,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,825,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 57,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $177,422,000 after purchasing an additional 124,467 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 290,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,838,904. The company has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

